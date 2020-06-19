City leaders visit SGGP Newspaper on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

Along with the delegation were Deputy Director of Information and Communications Department cum Director of Ho Chi Minh City Press Center Tu Luong, Deputy Head of the city Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board Nguyen Thi Thu Hoai and President of HCMC Journalist Association Tran Trong Dung.



On behalf of the Editorial Board, Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Tan Phong informed efforts of staffs, officials and reporters of the newspaper to well complete political propaganda and professional missions under guidelines of the HCMC Party Committee, notably the all-level Party Congress in the period of Covid-19 prevention pandemic situation.

Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Tan Phong shares outstanding achievements, results and articles of SGGP Newspaper with Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Le (photo: Hoang Hung)



On this meeting, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Le congratulated and highly appreciated the outstanding achievements, results and articles of SGGP Newspaper which gradually become the spiritual food for the readers.

The Editorial Board of the newspaper poses with delegartion of HCMC leaders (photo: Hoang Hung)



Chairwoman Le also desired that the SGGP Newspaper would continue operating in the correct guideline and purpose in the coming time so that each citizen could grasp the city's policies; have more and more best articles featuring analyzation and evaluation on shortcomings and good solutions, especially in the process of building the Party at grassroots level and ideas for documents of the City Party Congress and the National Party Congress.

Besides, the newspaper also focused on providing and introducing extensive information related to small- large scale events of the city authorities, especially activities of the city’s leaders as well as guidelines of the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee and People's Committee and People’s Council.Ho Chi Minh City leaders and people have been putting their faith and expectation in SGGP Newspaper, add Ms.Le.The overall achievements of Ho Chi Minh City also thanked to a part from contributions of the newspaper since the National Reunification Day.She also appreciated the radio program of the newspaper in Cham language.