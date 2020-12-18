City marks 70th anniversary establishment of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties





Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam-Hungary Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Quang Vinh highlighted the robust development of the traditional friendship between the two countries over the past 70 years in various fields of politics, economy, trade, science and technology, culture, education and training, ect, especially, the relationship was promoted to a comprehensive partnership in 2018.Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ms. Szojka Éva Szivia highly appreciated and congratulated Vietnam’s positive achievements in the fight against Covid-19 helping the anniversary ceremony in the city to be taken place warmly based on solidarity and deep friendship.Ms.Szojka Éva Szivia strongly confirmed to intensify cooperation with the city in fields of economy, education, culture, innovation and people-to-people diplomacy in the upcoming time.

By Van Do – Translated by Huyen Huong