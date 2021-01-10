City marks fifth anniversary of book street establishment

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Duong Anh Duc informed that five-year effective operation of the HCMC book street was considered as the success for the first model of reading culture in the country, contributing to the development of reading culture as well as helping pupils, students, city residents and visitors experience the activities related to books every day, especially on weekends and holidays.Besides that, the city leader asked the Municipal Department of Information and Communications in coordination with relevant units and agencies to create favorable conditions for further development of the street book as a place of reading culture and political activities of the city, studying and formulating investment policies and mechanisms, upgrading and fulfilling the legal system, facilities and infrastructure for Ho Chi Minh City book street on a par with regional bookstores.The HCMC Book Street was officially put into operation on January 9, 2016. Over the past five years, it has attracted around 11.5 million visitors and over 3.5 million of books have been sold with more than 57,000 new publications, bringing the total turnover of VND181 billion (US$7.8 million).On the special occasion, the Municipal People’s Committee granted certificates of merit to nine groups and 12 individuals; the City Department of Information and Communications certificated 16 groups and 29 individuals with outstanding contributions to the book street's development.

By Ho Son- Translated by Huyen Huong