City Party Chief: Each family considered as fortress to combat pandemic

According to him, around 18 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown signs of faster growing and would be up to 20 million cases from August 12 to 15.



Japan, Australia, Hong Kong (China) and Vietnam are bracing for the second pandemic wave.



Vietnam entered the second wave of infection after 99 days without cases of infection in the community.



This morning, the Ministry of Health announced 621 Covid-19 cases across the country.



The first wave ended with the 178 Covid-19 cases on March 30.



Vietnam is forecast to add around 10 Covid-19 cases in a million people, meaning that about 970 patients would be treated at hospital from August 23 to 30 (currently only over 200 people) to become a pandemic area as announced by the WHO if not take drastic measures and actions right now.



Notably, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are the two localities in high risk group.



From July 1 to July 27, 140,000 people travelled from Da Nang City to Ho Chi Minh City so it is necessary to have special measures and solutions to prevent the spread of infections to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City as well as the neighboring provinces of Da Nang such as Quang Ngai and Quang Nam, Thua Thien – Hue and Dak Lak.



With a population of more than one million people, Da Nang has more than 100 infectious cases with coronavirus, an increase of 10 times over index of a pandemic country announced by WHO.

So, Da Nang City is identified as a dangerous pandemic center.



In the coronavirus-hit city, there are likely to be many different sources of infection and have many infection cases outside the community. It is difficult to identify and trace the first F0 case.



According to the HCMC Party Chief, the biggest challenge right now is how to ensure effectively self-quarantine at home. Therefore, each family is considered as a fortress to combat the pandemic and the local authorities is also the front to monitor each fortress.



After the speech of Mr. Nhan, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc discussed with Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong and supported that Ho Chi Minh City suspended the operation of unnecessary services like bar, karaoke and asked people to limit crowded places in order to prevent spread of the disease.



It is not necessary to perform social distancing in Ho Chi Minh City at the current time, stated the Prime Minister.





By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong