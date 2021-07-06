City Party Chief inspects Covid-19 prevention works at Binh Dien market

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (c) leads a delegation to inspect the epidemic prevention and control at Binh Dien whosale market. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending at the delegation were Vice Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Committee, Phan Thi Thang, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 8, Tran Thanh Tung; directors of the Trade and Management Company of Binh Dien Wholesale Market and the municipal Department of Trade and Industry, Phan Thanh Tan and Bui Ta Hoang Vu.



Regarding to the 39 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and many suspected cases in the market, the City Party Chief expressed his frustration at the unmatched coordination between the management board of the market and competent units that caused a delay in quarantine and contact tracing.

He asked these units to cooperate with the health sector to urgently speed up contact tracing to find and identify suspected cases as well as the process of delivery of test results.

The city Department of Trade and Industry needs to keep checking regularly to prevent a similar situation in other markets in the city, he stressed.

Director of the Department of Trade and Industry, Bui Ta Hoang Vu said that the department asked Binh Dien market to stop receiving goods and clear all inventories. The department has also worked with businesses to buy these products to help sellers minimize losses.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen felt sorry about the unexpected temporary closure of Binh Dien Wholesale Market aiming at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease.

The authorities of District 8 must urgently trace persons related to Covid-19 cases, track the spread of coronavirus and implement rapid Covid-19 test for the reopening of the market as soon as possible, he asked.

Speaking at the event, director of the Trade and Management Company of Binh Dien Wholesale Market, Phan Thanh Tan said that the market coordinated with the District 8’s Health Center to provide Covid-19 test for 13,000 individuals in the market and found 39 people to have virus. A large number of suspected cases were identified through a mass rapid testing on July 4.

In related news, the People’s Committee of District 8 ordered a temporary suspension of Binh Dien Wholesale Market, starting at 8 a.m on July 6 until further notice. Sellers have to move all goods out of the market before 8 p.m on the same day. The district’s authorities have sprayed disinfectant and clean up the market and built a pandemic response plan for the reopening.

Binh Dien Wholesale Market temporarily suspends from July 6. A Covid-19 control station in front of the market's entrance A fruit stall in Binh Dien market

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh