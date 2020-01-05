City Party Chief proposes procuratoracy to enhance IT application

Mr. Nhan informed the city’s socio-economic growth in 2019 lauding the procuratoracy contribution to the city’s development.



He highly valued the sector’s activities in 2019 with its timely handling on cases such as Alibaba, Angel Lina and political security disorders building trust in the public and agencies.

Moreover, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuratorate is implementing the project to improve civil recovery proceedings to recover the bribes or profits as the proceeds of crime.

Especially, Mr. Nhan praised the sector for activeness in reviewing all legal documents relating to construction order including illegal written document – an agreement between a seller and a buyer instead of legal document - to have proper handling.

However, because migrants’ demand of housing is quite high meanwhile the city has not built enough shelters for immigrants.

Additionally, he suggested that city authorities will convert agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes in districts with few people working on farming.

Agreeing with Mr. Nhan’s proposal, leader of the Supreme People's Procuracy Le Minh Tri said that the procuratoracy must top prioritize technology application and digitalization in 2020.

He noted that the sector must carefully handle all civil , labor and trade cases to prevent public outcry due to unsatisfactions from such cases.

In 2019, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuratorate has handled 4,619 criminal cases accounting for 99.6 percent.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan