City Party Chief receives Consul General of Canada





At the reception, the city Party chief highly appreciated an important role of the Canadian Consul General in tightening the comprehensive partnership relationship between Vietnam and Canada in general, between Ho Chi Minh City and Canada’s localities in fields of environment and health.On this occasion, Secretary Nhan shared results of Covid-19 prevention as well as achievement of successful treatment for the two Chinese patients and British patient No.91.However, Ho Chi Minh City, an economic hub of services and commerce, has been greatly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Textile and footwear also faced difficulties due to a sharp decrease in orders overseas.Amid the situation, the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City decided to apply business support packages to ensure production and job for workers.HCMC could adjust many goals of socio-economic development in the coming period due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, added he.Regarding relations with Canada, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan hoped that both sides would continue boosting cooperation and comprehensive partnership in the coming time.Secretary Nhan thanked Consul General Kyle Nunas for his kick-of initiative of Ho Chi Minh City and Canada Annual Trade and Investment Forum and he would send the message to the newly-appointed Consul General of Canada.The city Party chief agreed with Consul General Kyle Nunas about strengthening online exchanges between businesses of both sides as well as activities to mark the 47th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Canada and 16th anniversary of brotherhood relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Toronto.At the meeting, the Canadian Consul General thanked the city leaders for assisting him to complete his working tenure.Mr. Kyle Nunas affirmed that regardless of his position, he will continue to promote the bilateral relations. Canadian Prime Minister’s visit to Vietnam in November 2018 lifted bilateral relations to a comprehensive partnership and recently the two countries signed a Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which is expected to open more and more opportunities for cooperation and investment of both sides.He expressed an impression on Vietnam's anti- Covid-19 pandemic achievements and desired that Canada could learn about Vietnam's pandemic prevention and control measures right from the Covid-19 outbreak.Mr. Kyle Nunas said that Canada also controlled the Covid-19 pandemic and was in the process of economic recovery.Many Canadian investors want to learn about the investment environment in Vietnam before making a decision to join in the South-East Asian market. Therefore, he desired to soon promote the Ho Chi Minh City - Canada annual forum on trade and investment.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong