City Party Chief visits press agencies on Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

The group came over the standing office of Nhan Dan newspaper in HCMC, Mr. Nhan acclaimed the achievement of the newspaper for past time thanking the office’s in dissemination of the Party’s policies, the country’s growth and the city’s development.

Presently, the newspaper has two specialized sections on HCMC’s information weekly.



On the special occasion, Mr. Nhan wished the newspaper leaders, editors, and reporters including the standing office in HCMC good health and excellent achievements. He also expected the newspaper to continue its tradition in spreading news to the public as well as with the growth of the country generally and the city particularly.

On the same day, he and the group of city leader dropped by the representative office of the Government’s portal. He thanked the representative office for it has taken active part in propagandizing HCMC’s policies.

He anticipated the newspaper to make more attempt to spreading the government’s direction to HCMC dwellers as well as HCMC’s information to people in the country.



Mr. Nhan visits Nhan Dan newspaper office in Ho Chi Minh city (Photo: SGGP) Spending time with leaders and reporters of the city’s Press Association on the day, Mr. Nhan highly valued the association’s mission. According to him, the association has a large number of members in the country and the city Press Prize is one of prestigious prizes in the sector.

He wished that every leader and member of the association are a soldier in the press front to write good articles with the aim to create positive information effect amongst residents.

The delegation also visited HCMC Radio station " the Voice of HCMC People".

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Anh Quan