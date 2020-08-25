The delegates spend one minute to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh

On behalf of the delegates, Mr. Vo Ngoc Quoc Thuan, Member of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People-Political-Party Bloc reported the efforts of the bloc’s party committee in the term 2015-2020.

City delegates offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh







The delegation was led by Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.The delegates spent one minute to commemorate great devotions and sacrifices of President Ho Chi Minh to the national independence.Before the opening session of the congress, the Party Committee of the Municipal People-Politic-Party Bloc received the second-class labor medal conferred by the Vietnamese President for its outstanding achievements of development and defense of the country in the period of 2014 to 2018.The 3rd Party Committee Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City People-Politic-Party Bloc takes place from August 24 to 26.

By Mai Hoa- Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong