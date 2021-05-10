City Party Secretary visits historical sites, works with District 5

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incenses at Cho Quan Hospital (now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases). (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the meeting with leaders of the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen praised healthcare workers for their fight against Covid-19.

He noted that the hospital staff should continue with their efforts in order to maintain sustained actions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, prevent spread of the disease and must beware of the complicated and unpredictable developments of the virus.

It is intended to contribute to the control and prevention of disease, ensure citizens' safety and create favorable conditions for businesses’ operation and activities in the city, the city leader stressed.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen and city’s officials visit the site where revolutionary and first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Phu was imprisoned in Cho Quan Hospital .

The delegation then visited and offered incenses to revolutionary and first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Phu at his memorial house in Cho Quan Hospital (now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases).

Cho Quan Hospital was built in 1864 for treatment of infectious and mental illnesses. There was also a detention area in the hospital to keep Vietnamese revolutionaries by the French colonial government.

Tran Phu was born on May 1, 1904 in Tuy An district, Phu Yen province. He was elected as the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930. He was arrested in 1931 and died at the detention area in Cho Quan Hospital on the same year.

HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen offers incenses at the house at 5 Chau Van Liem street, Ward 14, District 5.

City’s leaders also visited the house at 5 Chau Van Liem street, Ward 14, District 5, which was recognized as a national historical relic. President Ho Chi Minh lived in the house from September, 1910 to June, 1911 before beginning his journey abroad for national salvation on June 5, 1911.

The house that had former address at No.1-2-3 Quai Testard Street, now Chau Van Liem Street, was the headquarters of the Lien Thanh Society, a group of intellectual merchants who sponsored contemporary patriotic movements.

HCMC's leaders see pictures, doduments and other items of revolutionary activities of President Ho Chi Minh at the house at 5 Chau Van Liem street.



By Kieu Phong, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh