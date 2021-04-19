City- port connectivity projects need to be done soon

For many years, traffic jams and traffic accidents occurred in roads leading to Phu Huu port in Thu Duc City. Motorbike drivers are obsessed with heavily congested roads such as Nguyen Duy Trinh, Do Xuan Hop, Vo Chi Cong, and Nguyen Thi Tu.



Long lines of trucks, container trucks and motorbike are seen in roads leading to port in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) At any hour of a day, convoys of motorbikes, trucks and container trucks make gnarly traffic. Many tragic accidents have occurred on these roads, which are so-called "roads to death". In the morning in the middle of April, long lines of of container trucks, trucks, tank trucks travelled from Hanoi highway to Do Xuan Hop street to enter Phu Huu port. Traffic congestion from Vo Chi Cong, Nguyen Duy Trinh, Nguyen Thi Tu streets to Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressway has taken place continuously at all hours. While the section from Nguyen Duy Trinh Street to Nguyen Thi Tu Street, the only route to Phu Huu port with seven-meter lane width was occupied by scores of container trucks

Recently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport proposed the City People's Committee to consider the allocation for the medium-term public investment capital in the period of 2021-2025. In particular, more than VND27,000 billion (US$1,168,700,847) is proposed to give priority to 6 traffic projects connecting seaports to reduce congestion, synchronize with the infrastructure around the ports.

In which, the Department of Transport proposed to prioritize the allocation of capital for implementation of the first and second sections with the length of 6 km on Ring 2 route passing through Thu Duc City. Construction cost of Section 1 from Phu Huu Bridge to the Hanoi Highway with the length of 3.5km including Binh Thai intersection is more than VND9,000 billion while it is VND5,569 billion for Section 2 from Binh Thai intersection on Hanoi highway to Pham Van Dong street with the length of 2.5km including Pham Van Dong - Ring 2 intersection.

These two sections have an important role to help reduce traffic pressure on the highways of Hanoi and the National Highway 1 as well as increase the connection of ports in Thu Duc City such as Phu Huu, Truong Tho, Cat Lai, according to the Department of Transport. Moreover, the My Thuy intersection project in Thu Duc City and connectivity works to reduce congestion, accidents and facilitate goods transportation in streets Dong Van Cong, Vo Chi Cong, Nguyen Thi Dinh in and out of Cat Lai port should be carried out early.

According to the HCM City Department of Transport, in addition to the above projects, the government should allocate capital for the 6.7km North-South road from Nguyen Van Linh Street to Ba Chiem Bridge in District 7 and Nha Be District.

Last but not least, the completion of two sections of the Eastern Belt in Thu Duc City from Phu My Bridge to My Thuy intersection and from My Thuy intersection to Nguyen Duy Trinh - Ring 2 intersection should be done soon.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan