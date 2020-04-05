City receives US$ 3.5 million for drought, saline intrusion, Covid-19 fight

Of which, more than VND 2.5 billion (over US$ 109,314) and relief goods was sent for anti-salinization and drought purpose.By April 4, total financial assistance and relief goods were more than VND 81.6 billion (nearly US$ 3.5 million), including VND 71.3 billion (around US$ 3 million) for Covid-19 fight and more than VND 10.2 billion (US$ 435,223) for anti-salinization and drought purpose.The Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Municipal Department of Health distributed the large number of essential goods with a total value of more than VND 15.7 billion (US$ 669,214) to support prefabricated hospitals, isolation areas, prefabricated hospitals, doctors, nurses, health staffs involved in epidemic prevention and treatment.Agencies, units, organizations, businesses, individuals and benefactors can support via cash to the office of Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City at 55 Mac Dinh Chi, Da Kao Ward, District 1 Telephone: (028) 3822.3212; (028) 3823.9273 or bank transfer to the bank account of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City, 000 870 406 001 484 (VND) or 000 884 006 000 239 (USD), Saigon Bank, Binh Chanh Branch, Ky Hoa Transaction Office, Ho Chi Minh City.Additionally, benefactors can contribute via bank account of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, 31010000231438, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam-Ho Chi Minh City Branch.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong