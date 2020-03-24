City reduces river bus turns in Sai Gon River





In order to overcome the difficulties for enterprises of waterway transport, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport decided to temporarily cut down 12 turns of the river bus route a day compared to normal schedule of 36 turns a day.Accordingly, the river bus route No.1, which is the first waterway route in Ho Chi Minh City starting from Bach Dang Wharf, District 1 through Thanh Da Canal to Linh Dong Ward, Thu Duc District, started operation in November 2017.Three river buses with 75 seats each are exploited every day.

By Quoc Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong