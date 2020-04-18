City to come cautiously back to normal life after COVID-19

He was speaking a the 40th congress of the 10th HCMC Party Committee's Executive Board, which was by Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong; Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the City’s Party Committee Vo Thi Dung; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau and members of the standing board of the HCMC Party Committee.

After reopeing, HCMC will receive hundreds of daily flights and thousands of people a day. It will be costly for the city to test all arrivals for coronavirus infections.



Thus, Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked departments in different sectors to build their own health and safety regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace and residential area.

He also focused on applying supporting policies for employees and businesses affected by coronavirus from now until the middle of May.

He urged speeding up the construction of public investment projects, such as the HCMC-Moc Bai expressway project, transport infrastructure in Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2, the Beltway No.2.

Speaking at the meeting, Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem said that the growth rate of all industries in the city has suffered dramatic falls compared to the same period last year due to the outbreak. Although the total value of export goods reached VND 9.85 billion, up 7.5 percent compared with previous year, but Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in a quarter increased only 0.42 percent from the same period last year .

COVID-19 will continue to effect various fields in the social life. Its impact will be also seen on the investment environment and socioeconomic development, he stressed.

The municipal People’s Committee has asked all units to make every effort to implement assigned tasks, promote the socioeconomic development effectively as well as prevent and control infection transmission of COVID-19 in localities.



Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP) At the meeting (Photo: SGGP) Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh city Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) Standing deputy chairman of HCMC People's Committee Le Thanh Liem says about the COVID-19’s impact on different industries in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

By Kieu Phong, Mai Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh