City to complete new 4,758 social housing apartments in 2020





According the Municipal Department of Construction, the city has completed three social housing projects with the scale of 2,213 apartments, including Le Thanh Residence invested by Le Thanh Company, Tan Binh Social Housing Complex invested by Tan Binh Real Estate Investment Company and Natural Poem Project with its investor of Lee&Co Company.Accordingly, the five projects include the Residential Area in Vinh Loc A Commune (Binh Chanh District) which was invested by Song Da An Nhan Real Estate Joint Stock Company; social housing project - commercial housing area in former Binh Phu market land (Ward 10, District 6) invested by Hoang Phuc Real Estate Management Company Limited; Binh Trung Dong residential area (District 2) of Hoang Quan Real Estate Trade Consulting Joint Stock Company; Hung Phat residential area (2225 Pham The Hien, Ward 6, District 8, invested by 27 Ngoc Long Company Limited; social housing area of the project of Tan Phu Ward Residential Area (District 9), invested by Thuan Kieu Agricultural and Trade Service Joint Stock Company.It is expected that the city would complete 17,944 social housing apartments in the period of 2016 – 2020.

By Minh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong