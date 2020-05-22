  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City to kick off collective wedding for disadvantaged workers

SGGP
The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Workers Support Center has just launched a program to organize a collective wedding ceremony for young workers with difficult circumstances in 2020.

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)

In order to participate in the wedding ceremony, the couples must submit their marriage certificate, have never organized wedding and pay the responsibility fee of one million for each couple. 

Each couple will be supported with wedding tables, a pair of wedding rings, wedding dress and suit, a wedding photo album and clip, many special gifts.

The collective wedding ceremony is expected to take place at the Queen Plaza Ky Hoa Wedding Conference Center on October 10. 

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

