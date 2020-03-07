  1. Ho Chi Minh City

City to record, penalize vehicles via fixed traffic cameras from March 10

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport starts recording and penalizing for violated vehicles via fixed traffic enforcement cameras on 14 streets in the city center and Tan Son Nhat International Airport from March 10.

HCMC starts recording and penalizing for violated vehicles via fixed traffic enforcement cameras from March 10. (Photo:Quoc Hung)

Accordingly, the streets included Pasteur, Le Duan, Hai Ba Trung, Ly Tu Trong, Le Loi, Nguyen Thai Hoc, Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Dien Bien Phu, Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Nguyen Thi Nghia, Dinh Tien Hoang, Ton Duc Thang in District 1, Dien Bien Phu in Binh Thanh District and Truong Son in Tan Binh District.

The Municipal Department of Transport will notify in advance seven days of implementation in case of adjusting and supplementing list of new streets.

Local people can search violated vehicles information through camera systems at website www.giaothong.hochiminhcity.gov.vn  or TTGT TPHCM apps on Andriod and iOS.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

