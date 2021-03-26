City to speed up solving difficulties for investment projects

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the dialogue. (Photo: Hoang Hung)



The dialogue was a chance for the city’s leaders to listen to and remove the difficulties and problems of the Korean business community, thereby strengthening economic cooperation relations between both sides under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

This is the city's set target that Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong shared at a dialogue session between HCMC leaders and Korean enterprises yesterday.Chairman Phong informed that HCMC has maintained a positive economic growth, reaching 1,39 percent thanks for the efforts of business communities including the South Korean enterprises despite the complicated prolonged Covid-19 pandemic.Through the dialogue, the Korean enterprises stated obstacles and difficulties relating to the prolonged approval time of projects after land usage right transfer, infrastructure fees at seaports and border gates in Ho Chi Minh City and regulations on origin certificates.After listening to the above-mentioned shares, representatives of relevant departments also answered some questions of the enterprises. As for the transfer of land use right, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office will coordinate with the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and the Saigon High-Tech Park to resolve the problem before April 15.In order to make the dialogue really effective and practical, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong assigned the Department of Foreign Affairs to collect opinions of enterprises to send to relevant ministries, departments and branches for studying, solving and giving feedback as soon as possible.On behalf of the city authorities, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong shared all the difficulties and problems of the Korean businesses. He also pledged to continue to make efforts to further improve the investment environment for both foreign enterprises and Korean firms in response to the city’s set target in 2021 titled “Year of investment environment improvement".Regarding to the plan of the city’s digital economy development, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Duong Anh Duc said that HCMC has focused on investment attraction as well as upgrading projects of technical infrastructure to ensure digital economy growth.The city hoped to receive the response as well as participation of Korean investors in terms of e-commerce trading floors, financial technology (Fintech) and financial gatekeepers, contributing to developing Ho Chi Minh City into a Fintech hub in the area.

By Xuan Hanh-Translated by Huyen Huong