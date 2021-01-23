The meeting aims to honor the love of the overseas Vietnamese toward the homeland and their outstanding contribution to the national development and growth of HCMC. It is also a chance for the municipal authorities to give an overview of the city’s achievements in various fields and its socio-economic development direction.



After offering flowers to President Ho Chi Minh at his statue at Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City Hall, delegates will join a short trip to visit city’s key works on a double decker bus, such as Bui Vien walking street, Bitexco building, HCMC Opera House, Reunification Palace, new Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station, water bus service, metro line No.1.

As part of the event, there will be also other activities such as exhibition on socio-economic achievements, Vietnam’s sea and islands, overseas Vietnamese’s contribution to the city’s development; a talk with overseas Vietnamese at the HCMC Television’s head office, a dialogue between the city's authorities and overseas Vietnamese.





By Duong Loan – Translated by Kim Khanh