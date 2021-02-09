City’s leaders pay Tet visits to military units

At the meeting, Major General Nguyen Van Nam, commander of the HCMC High Command made a review of implementation results of political missions last year and caring tasks for officers and soldiers on Tet holidays.



The city’s armed force always is ready to fight and tighten cooperation with functional departments to ensure public order and security. The HCMC High Command has also supported the city’s government and the Steering Committee for Covid-19 prevention and control to limit the outbreak of coronavirus disease, he said.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the achivements of the city’s armed force and extended his Tet greetings of soldiers and officers of the HCMC High Command.

At the meeting with the Armored Battalion, the HCMC Party Secretary praised its significant contribution to the national defence, public order and safety in HCMC during last year, especially in the battle of fighting pandemic.



HCMC's leaders visit the the Armored Battalion under the HCMC High Command.



