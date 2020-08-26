City’s traffic policewomen team parades on street

Attending in the event were Senior Colonel Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department, Senior Lieutenant Colonel Huynh Trung Phong, Head of HCMC's Road and Railway Traffic Police Division and crowded traffic police forces.
According to Senior Colonel Le Hong Nam, the parade is an outstanding initiative of the HCMC’s traffic police force to mark the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term and the 13th National Party Congress.
The establishment of traffic policewomen team being in charge of guiding the vehicles of delegations of the Party, State and foreign leaders travelling to Ho Chi Minh City highlighted a distinguished image of the city’s traffic police force.
At the performance, the team members rode on motorbikes in zig-zag roads as well as performed their specialized tasks of instructing and protecting official vehicles of delegations of the Party, State and foreign leaders along with removing abandoned means of transport off the street.
In order to participate in the team, the policewomen had to spend step-by-step strict selection requirements of height, political courage, high discipline and the ability of quick adaptation in various situations.
Notably, motorcyclists had to meet skillful riding along with profession of delegation leading.
For the preparedness, all the members experienced the specialized training sections during the past month.
The policewomen will be responsible for leading vehicles of delegations joining the upcoming Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress.
Some photos featuring the performance of HCMC traffic policewomen team: