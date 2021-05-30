Citywide social distancing to be imposed from May 31

Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said at a meeting today that social distancing measure is imposed following the government's Directive 15 plus. Apart from that, Go Vap District, where Phuc Hung religious mission is based, and District 12's Thanh Loc Ward will be under full restrictions.



At the meeting The southern metropolis has seen a spike in cases related to the religious mission, recording 136 positive cases including three cases going to the southern provinces of Long An, Bac Lieu, Tay Ninh.

Measures are needed as the religious mission cluster in the city has kept getting bigger. Covid-19 suspected cases are recorded in Thu Duc City, districts 1, 3, 4, 5, 10, 12, Hoc Mon, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Phu Nhuan, Tan Binh, Tan Phu, Nha Be, Binh Tan, and Binh Chanh.

Scientists detected both the Indian and UK variants in infected cases in HCMC.

Professor Nguyen Tan Binh, Director of the city Department of Health, proposed to impose social distancing in Go Vap District as per the Directive 15. All non-essential activities will be banned while stores and supermarkets will be partly shuttered. Employees in organizations are encouraged to work at home.

Moreover, he suggested the cancellation of tenth-grade enrollment exam which is scheduled to take place on June 2 and 3.

Speaking at the meeting, chairman Phong said that due to the complicated development of the disease, social distancing must be launched according to the Directive 15 which bans gatherings of 10 people or more outside workplaces, schools and hospitals.

Health workers must collect samples at export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech zones for testing in addition to medical declarations. “Currently, 280,000 workers and 3,000 experts in these parks and zones must be tested," said Mr. Phong.

Mr. Phong added that the 10th grade enrollment exam should be canceled until further notice. Inspectors must enhance supervision of the implementation of epidemic prevention and control, including the observance of the temporary suspension of eateries.

The Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Tourism and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs must understand difficulties which tourism businesses and small production enterprises are facing to help them remove these difficulties.

Chairman Phong asked city dwellers to voluntarily comply with preventative measures against the Covid-19 pandemic including voluntary medical declaration. Heads of enterprises, production and business establishments are responsible for implementing the preventative measures to ensure employees’ safety.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan