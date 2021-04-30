Coach stations overloaded as people return home on holidays





Especially, serious traffic congestion occurred in the eastern gateway to Ho Chi Minh City for several hours.Railway and bus stations increase transport capacity to meet the travel demand of passengers during the holidays.Hundreds of passenger vehicles lined up on National Highway 13 to pick up guests from Mien Dong (the eastern) bus station. Inside the bus station, thousands of passengers still had to wait for several hours to go aboard.As for Mien Tay (the western) bus station, a huge number of passengers also flocked to the bus station to go home.According to a leader of the Mien Tay (the western) bus station, around 152,000 people will travel through the bus station on the holidays, an increase of 210 percent over the same period last year.To ensure the safety of passengers at the bus and train stations, all people will be checked temperature and must conduct medical declaration when entering the bus terminals and before going aboard.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong