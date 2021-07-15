Companies set up temporary accommodations for workers to maintain production

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry jointly signed a document for both isolation and production in enterprises and business establishments nationwide, said the office of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs this morning.

According to the information provided by the office, Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Nguyen Dinh Khang and Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) ) Vu Tien Loc have just signed an agreement No. 2242 for both isolation and production in enterprises and business establishments to achieve the Prime Minister’s direction of dual goal preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and promoting socio-economic development.

Accordingly, the joint dispatch gave guidance and recommendations for business establishments to achieve the goals of both epidemic prevention and business activities, making sure that workers can work in a safe environment.

The Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry required business establishments to have isolation camps and continue production while applying preventative measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Under the guidance, enterprises eligible for continued production are those who committed to implementing preventative measures against the coronavirus epidemic as well as having a plan to prevent and handle cases of Covid-19. These businesses do not employ workers who are under medical quarantine.

moreover, enterprises must have vehicles taking employees from their accommodation to workplace meeting requirements according to decision 2787 issued on June 5, 2021, by the Ministry of Health.

Laborers’ test results must be negative for SARS-CoV-2 before they come to the workplace and dormitories during business operation.

Additionally, enterprises are asked to implement policies of supporting laborers who stopped working without allowance and other policies as per the government’s Resolution 68 taking effect on July 1, 2021 and the Prime Minister’s decision 23/2021.

Along with that, enterprises must update employees’ information including their test results every three days to the competent agencies according to the law.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong