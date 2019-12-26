Compensation, resettlement for second metro line to finish in mid-2020

Basing on ADB’s opinion, the board will coordinate with the HCMC Steering Board on Compensation, Assistance and Resettlement to submit the policy to the city People’s Committee for consideration and approval.



The city Steering Board on Compensation, Assistance and Resettlement has been asked to coordinate with the Urban Railway Management Board to build reports and program for the conference to implement compensation and site clearance works scheduled after the Lunar New Year.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment is responsible for urging the people’s committees in Districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu and consultant firms to check compensation and resettlement prices of the project on schedule and submit the prices to the city’s Land Assessment Council.

The people’s committees of Districts 1, 3, 10, 12, Tan Binh and Tan Phu should urgently report to the city People’s Committee plans to handle relevant problems in December 2019. In addition, the district people’s committees should build detailed plans to organize compensation payment, assistance and resettlement for the project. They should make sure that compensation and site clearance will be done in June 2020 at the latest as per requirements by the standing board of the HCMC Party Committee.

In addition, deputy chairman of the city People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has assigned District 9 People’s Committee to urgently hand over ground for construction of the pedestrian bridge at Phuoc Long station, part of the second metro line Ben Thanh-Tham Luong, and report implementation results to the city People’s Committee by the end of this month.

Mr. Hoan tasked the Department of Industry and Trade to work with the Department of Planning and Investment, the Urban Railway Management Board and relevant agencies to review and provide consultancy on extension of the deadline to build two 110KV power cable systems underground to supply power for the operation of the first metro line, Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien, by the end of 2021 in line with related regulations.

The Department of Culture and Sports has been asked to coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture and relevant agencies to inspect the headquarters of Vietnam Railways Company at 136 Ham Nghi, District 1 to give advises for the city People’s Committee to rank it as a historical and cultural relic.

The Department of Construction should review and give the city advises on the way to handle the suggestion by the Urban Railway Management Board about office supplementation for the board to work.

The Urban Railway Management Board should work with the Urban Railway No. 1 Company to study and propose a project to build and exploit telecommunications and commerce infrastructures at stations of the first metro line. The project afterward should be sent to the Department of Information and Communications to review and provide consultancy as per regulations and reported to the city People’s Committee.

Construction of an above-ground station of the first metro line (Photo: SGGP)

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Ngoc Thanh