Competent agencies grant travel documents for specific people

The agencies, units and companies have to register lists of specific individuals with the municipal Transport Department to receive approval.



Drivers of means of transport that received QR Identification code from the HCMC Department of Transport are not part of the groups required travel document.

People of special necessity permitted to go out have been required to present the travel warrants and identification signs released by their workplaces, such as the frontline forces in the battle against Covid-19 with worker cooling vest, public utility workers wearing uniforms at work.

All vehicles with Identification certificates for priority “ green lanes ” entering 25 Covid-19 control stations in Southern cities and provinces are required to present health declarations at the website www.suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn.

Traffic police have to inspect QR Identification code at the management software system of effected areas’ residents.





By Quoc Hung, Gia Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh