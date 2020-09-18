  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Conference on e-government establishment held in HCMC

SGGP

International Data Group Vietnam (IDG Vietnam) yesterday cooperated with Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA), the Ministry of Information & Communications, the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Department of Information & Communications to organize a conference named ‘Developing E-government, Promoting Online Public Services, Aiming for Digital Government – Models and Solutions’.

Monitoring smart traffic in the Management Center of Saigon River Tunnel. (Photo: SGGP)

Monitoring smart traffic in the Management Center of Saigon River Tunnel. (Photo: SGGP)

In the conference, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc shared that HCMC has tried to create an e-government, beginning with renovating state units and reforming public service provision to individuals and businesses.

After a year, many positive results have been achieved, especially regarding communication between citizens and the municipal authorities.

Noticeably, the common database is one valuable resource that should be shared widely via various channels for more effective exploitation, in hope of creating more added values.

The municipal authorities have reached a consensus on the people- and business-centered model so that related procedures are renovated to best serve these subjects.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong

Tags:

Other news

See more