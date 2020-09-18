Conference on e-government establishment held in HCMC

In the conference, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc shared that HCMC has tried to create an e-government, beginning with renovating state units and reforming public service provision to individuals and businesses.

After a year, many positive results have been achieved, especially regarding communication between citizens and the municipal authorities.

Noticeably, the common database is one valuable resource that should be shared widely via various channels for more effective exploitation, in hope of creating more added values.

The municipal authorities have reached a consensus on the people- and business-centered model so that related procedures are renovated to best serve these subjects.

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong