Construction Ministry says no to apartments smaller than 25sq.m

The Ministry has issued Document 21/2019/TT-BXD stipulating the minimum areas of apartment units, condotel (Condominium and Hotel) and officetel ( office and hotel).

According to the document, apartment units, condotel and officetel must have areas of over 25 square meters while minimum floor area of a commercial condo unit is 45 square meters.



Moreover, minimum floor area of a bedroom must be over 9 square meters. The parking lot must have at least 25 square meters for 4 apartment units and 6 square meter is the minimum space for parking a motorbike in a commercial condo.

For Condotel, officetel, parking lot must be 20 square meter for each 160 -square -meter condotel and officetel. Last but not least, space for community activity must be 0.8 square meter for each apartment unit.

The decision will take effect in July, 2020.





By Han Ni - Translated by Uyen Phuong