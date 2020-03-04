Construction Ministry says no to apartments smaller than 25sq.m

The Ministry has issued Document 21/2019/TT-BXD stipulating the minimum areas of apartment units, condotel (Condominium and Hotel) and officetel ( office and hotel).
According to the document, apartment units, condotel and officetel must have areas of over 25 square meters while minimum floor area of a commercial condo unit is 45 square meters.
Moreover, minimum floor area of a bedroom must be over 9 square meters. The parking lot must have at least 25 square meters for 4 apartment units and 6 square meter is the minimum space for parking a motorbike in a commercial condo.
For Condotel, officetel, parking lot must be 20 square meter for each 160 -square -meter condotel and officetel. Last but not least, space for community activity must be 0.8 square meter for each apartment unit.
The decision will take effect in July, 2020.