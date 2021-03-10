Construction of Tan Son Nhat Airport’s Terminal 3 to start in October

The pre-feasibility study report on the building of the terminal has been completed, but the 16,05 hectares of land in Tan Binh District’s Ward 4 for the project have not been handed over to ACV. The Ministry of Defense previously asked the High Command of Air Force and Air Defense to finish the handover procedure soon.



The terminal 3 is designed with a capacity of receiving 20 million passengers per year and expected to help ease overload at terminal 1. The project has a total capital of VND10.99 trillion (US$474 million), including the expansion of aprons and construction of supporting structures of technical system, inter-terminal transfer service, wastewater treatment plants, airport drainage systems and surface water control.

The project is scheduled to be carried out within 24 months.





By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh