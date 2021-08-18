Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien metro line project



According to MAUR, all experts, engineers, staff and workers of NJPT Consultancy Joint Venture and project general contractors have been gotten Covid-19 vaccines and followed the 5K message during the construction and working process.

However, the general contractors are facing difficulties in planning the transport in accordance with the “one route, two destinations” model because of human resources shortage, incurred costs and difficulties in promptly preparedness of material facilities for the works.