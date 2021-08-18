  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Construction works of Metro Line No.1 comply with “three on the spot” regulation

The Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) yesterday said that the consultants and contractors of Ben Thanh- Suoi Tien metro line (Metro Line No.1) have met the requirements of both construction safety and “three on the spot” regulations of Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control. 
According to MAUR, all experts, engineers, staff and workers of NJPT Consultancy Joint Venture and project general contractors have been gotten Covid-19 vaccines and followed the 5K message during the construction and working process.
However, the general contractors are facing difficulties in planning the transport in accordance with the “one route, two destinations” model because of human resources shortage, incurred costs and difficulties in promptly preparedness of material facilities for the works.


