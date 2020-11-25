Consul General honoured for contributions to RoK-HCMC ties

The award acknowledged the diplomat’s contributions to boosting the relations between Vietnam’s southern economic hub and the RoK.



At the meeting with Lim, Phong praised his efforts in fortifying the multifaceted cooperation between the city and its Korean partners, contributing to the Vietnam – RoK strategic partnership.



The leader said he backs investment projects run by the RoK-based Lotte Group at the local Thu Thiem new urban area and the removal of obstacles facing these projects.



As Vietnam will serve as the coordinator of ASEAN-RoK relations next year, Phong hoped that together with other ASEAN nations, it will help step up future cooperation with the RoK.