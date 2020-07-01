Contest for AI application launched in HCMC

The contest is chaired by HCMC People’s Committee and co-held by HCMC Department of Information & Communications, Vietnam National University – HCMC, HCMC Computer Association, and Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of HCMC to seek excellent and feasible research results, solutions, products, and services which make good use of AI to address current issues in the community, especially those related to smart city establishment.

Participants in the contest are organizations, state units, businesses, and Vietnamese people living in the country and abroad, foreigners living in HCMC.

The contest is divided into two categories, the first of which is AI-Challenge – themed ‘AI and Smart Traffic’ – to search for effective solutions to tackle concerned road issues at the moment in HCMC. After the announcing time from June 25 to August 5 of 2020, the preliminary round will begin until August 15, 2020, followed by the final round from August 15-30, 2020.

Papers for this category should be submitted via the e-portal http://aichallenge.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/dang-ky

In the second category, named AI-Solution, contestants will submit solutions and products that implement AI in manufacturing processes, trading, transport, finance, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, and social services.

Solutions or products in this category must be already commercialized or implemented in the smart city transformation and e-government building processes, research papers packaged and ready for transfer, and startup projects applied into reality.

The organization board will begin to accept papers of this category from June 25 to July 31, 2020. The preliminary round will last from August 1-15, 2020, followed by the final round from August 15-30, 2020.

The application form and product description form for this category is available online at http://aichallenge.hochiminhcity.gov.vn/dang-ky .

Necessary documents for both categories include:

_A .pdf file of the poster observes the format of a 1.3m x 0.8m rectangle, with a brief introduction on the issue and corresponding solution, the applied AI technique, and the estimated results.

_An .mp4 file will last no longer than 5 minutes to briefly introduce the authors, summarize features and AI techniques of the product, and the estimated results.

_Proofs of intellectual property, possible results, commercialization potential, investment ability, and other proofs to provide essential information for the organization board.

The first, second, and third prizes will be worth VND100 million, VND30 million, and VND20 million respectively (approx. US$4,320; $1,296; and $864).

The number of winners in each category will be decided by the organization board and judge board. There will also be prizes for the most impressive video clip and the most favorite poster.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam