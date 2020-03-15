Covid- 19 official information provided on Zalo

Accordingly, Zalo subscribers can type “The Ho Chi Minh Department of Information and Communications” on search menu and click to “Interest” of official account (OA) to easily access the information.Yesterday morning, the Zalo account of the Department of Information and Communications sent messages of medical declaration instructions, helping people to approach with health protection measures in case of high infection as well as mapping Covid-19 cases distribution.Arrivals from epidemical areas or closely contacting with the infectious people can also complete the medical declaration on the Zalo account of the Department of Information and Communications via clicking “nCoV” and selecting “Medical Declaration”.The mobile application will move to the medical declaration management system of Vienam General Department of Preventive Medicine.The Zalo account integrated searching isolated concentration areas and hospitals in districts which help people with flu-like symptoms of Covid-19 to easily contact with the nearest healthcare centers for assistance as well as complete the isolation measures in order to limit spread of the epidemic.In order to search isolation addresses, Zalo subscribers compose a text message with the syntax: CSCL [District Name], and the search results will appear below.

By Tan Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong