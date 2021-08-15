Covid-19 cases in Ho Chi Minh City reach 147,929

A medical staff takes Covid-19 test samples from people.

HCMC is performing treatment for 32,293 Covid-19 patients, including 2,237 children under 16 years old, 1,851 severe cases and 15 ones with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support.

On August 14, 3,417 patients were discharged from field hospitals, bringing the number of patients discharged from January 1 to August 14 to 70,727.The city had 285 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday.From April 27 to August 14, HCMC took 1,228,024 test samples from people at isolated, locked-down, residential, rental house areas, buildings, export processing zones and industrial parks.Currently, 35,900 Covid-19 cases without symptoms or mild symptoms are isolated, monitored and treated at home. Among them, 11,444 new cases have just been detected and 24,456 were discharged from hospitals.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong