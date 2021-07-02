Covid-19 epidemic in HCMC to end in August: researchers

Covid-19 epidemic in HCMC will end in August, according to researchers

The Department of Information and Communications has sent its reports about the analysis and prediction of the coronavirus epidemic development in the southern city as well as preventative measures to Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong.

According to the Department, the Directive of the municipal People’s Committee has been effective in preventing the coronavirus pandemic citywide. The peak of the epidemic has been in June and it dropped dramatically in July. Therefore, the continuance of application of directive 10 has helped to control the epidemic in August.



The Department proposed the city Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control to consider warnings of two groups of researchers. Regarding classification of districts, the Department proposed to add districts 1, 4, 12 into an extremely high-risk group while districts 7, 10, 11, and old Thu Duc District into a high-risk group.

Presently, the city authorities have been classifying districts 8, Binh Tan, Tan Phu, Hoc Mon and old Thu Duc as extreme high-risk places for the coronavirus epidemic spread.





By Thanh An - Translated by Uyen Phuong