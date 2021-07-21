Medical isolation for F1 contacts at home in District 5

Dr. Tam made the statement at a virtual meeting about medical isolation at the home of contacts F1 on July 20 organized by the Center for Disease Control.

Dr. Tam emphasized the requisite for home isolation of F1 contacts and monitoring by information technology as the coronavirus epidemic has developed rapidly, and the country has also called on most people to isolate themselves at home to prevent disease.

Subsequently, any F1 case wishes to be isolated at home, they will fill in their records at the health station of the ward or commune where they reside.

After receiving medical stations, this list of F1 cases will be sent to the Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control of wards and communes which will send a mission team to assess whether F1’s houses meet the safety requirement.

The procedure will be completed within 24 hours. The mission team will send dossiers of those who meet the requirement to the Health Department, the office of the People's Committee of the ward and commune to advise the District Steering Committee for Disease Prevention and Control.

While waiting for the decision of home isolation, F1 people are encouraged to install Vietnam Health Declaration apps. Police officers, local forces, healthcare workers, and the community Covid-19 jointly check isolation of F1 cases at home.

Medical workers will instruct F1 cases on how to declare their health status and monitor their health condition through VietNam Health Declaration apps. Moreover, healthcare workers will collect samples for SARS-CoV-2 tests. Additionally, medical workers collect information and examine the health condition of the F1s and their caretakers every day.

When F1 people are positive of SARS-CoV-2, the local health sector must treat them according to the regulation.

Everyday, the Community Covid-19 Team will receive information and check the health of the quarantined person, caregivers of the quarantined F1 cases as well as assist in taking their temperature if they cannot do it themselves.

In addition, the Community Covid-19 Team is also responsible for monitoring, supervising, and strictly implementing medical isolation at home. People living in the same house with the quarantined person are asked not to come into contact with people around, not to go out unnecessarily. Moreover, relatives and caregivers of F1 cases must write their travel history.

Dr. Tam said medical isolation for F1 at home is an appropriate strategy in the current period. This helps to reduce the overload and reduce the risk of cross-infection in concentrated isolation areas, and make isolated people feel comfortable.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan