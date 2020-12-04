Covid-19 under control in HCMC despite new locally-transmitted cases: Chairman

However, he reminded relevant agencies to raise their alert for the coronavirus to higher level and strictly follow preventive measures in a bid to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. Moreover, related agencies must have quick response to new outbreaks as per the Prime Minister’s direction.



Vietnam must maintain its achievement in the last time as well as socio-economic stability, he said. Therefore, all state competent agencies must increase preventative measures and be ready to cope with the disease spreading. From now to the end of 2021, all state organizations must prioritize Covid-19 prevention task.

For his part, Director of the Department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh said four new locally-transmitted cases are in stable condition. The health sector has been tracing all direct contacts with them (F10 as well as those contacted closely with F1 (F2) in districts 1, 3, 6, 10, 11, Phu Nhuan, Binh Tan, Tan Binh, Tan Ph who are being kept in quarantine wards and houses.

Of 2,196 samples, 849 direct contacts of recent local coronavirus infections in Ho Chi Minh City tested negative ( F1) while 1,344 those who had close contact with F1 were also negative and 148 waiting for result as of December 3.

Additionally, the health sector blocked some residential areas where the new patients live disinfecting these areas. Hospitals are required to enhance monitoring and check all patients and their relatives for early discovery of new cases.

The National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention decided all flight crew must finish 14-day quarantine according to the regulation despite flights without positive Covid-19 cases.

In the next time, Professor Binh proposed to strictly implement isolation regulations and medical check after finishing 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Chairman Phong announced the patient numbered 1.342 will be prosecuted for disregarding the quarantine regulations after police have finished criminal investigations to deter others from taunting the law.

In addition, he ordered HCMC police to issue harsh penalties on those who refused to fill in medical declaration on Covid-19 or refused to stay in quarantine wards or those making fraudulent medical declarations can face criminal charge. Those who speculate in facemasks, hand disinfectants will also receive severe penalties.

He said leaders of each units must directly check prevention task. Chairpersons in districts will be held accountable if they can’t control those who are under isolation at homes.

People are encouraged to install Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come into contact with a Covid-19 patient. Anyone experiencing fever must stay at home.

Director of the Department of Education and Training Le Hong Son said that 8,211 students from preschools to high schools and 623 teachers are allowed to stay at home. Worse, universities and colleges closed schools and dormitories because some students contacted with new locally-transmitted cases.

In its document to the city Department of Culture and Sports, the Vietnam Sport Administration yesterday proposed delay of sport events in HCMC.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan