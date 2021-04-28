Accordingly, new 171 streets across 17 communes were named after Vietnamese heroic mothers, expressing deep gratitude as well as a commemoration for their great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the country.



Currently, there are 452 streets, including 370 ones in Cu Chi District named after Vietnamese heroic mothers.



On the occasion, the yearbooks were handed over to Vietnamese heroic mothers and relatives of heroic mothers.



Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le informed that over the past years, Cu Chi District has well performed preferential policies for people with meritorious services to the revolution through practical movements like presenting houses of gratitude to Vietnamese heroic mothers, taking care of the heroic mother, etc.



