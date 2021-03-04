Cu Chi proposes to convert 17,000 ha of agricultural land to other purposes

The proposal was made at a meeting between a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee led by vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau and Cu Chi District authorities on March 3.

Other proposals at the meeting include the adjustment for 10 subdivisions along the Saigon River from eco agriculture areas into eco-urban areas, a target rate of population growth to 200,000 people in the district, an increase in the inter-district construction density to 35-40 percent with a goal of attracting investment.



At the meeting, the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District informed that the district completed 15 out of 20 socio-economic targets in 2020. This year, Cu Chi strives to adopt 20 targets, including four economic targets, four urban environmental targets and 13 social ones.



In order to well implement the socio-economic development plan in 2021, the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District hoped that the Municipal People's Committee and relevant departments, agencies to soon issue land use plan for the period 2021-2030, thereby the district will carry out land use plans in the next ten years.









By Ngoc Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong