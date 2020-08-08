Cyber users need stricter regulations

In his report, Deputy Director of HCMC Department of Information and Communications Tu Luong summarized positive results of Book Street Festival during this Tet Holiday, attracting more than 800,000 visitors.

He also mentioned the cooperation of his department with the Propaganda and Training Commission of HCMC Party Committee in raising the public’s awareness about this year’s cultural theme in various media channels like television, radio, newspaper, and the Internet, despite difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Director then presented the status of monitoring activities of cyber users in HCMC from the beginning of 2020. Particularly, his department has effectively handled uncivilized behaviors and sayings among Internet users in the city.

However, Deputy Director Luong shared that due to the existing weak sanction and legal frame, the management task in this aspect is encountering various obstacles.

Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Council Pham Duc Hai appreciated the effort of HCMC Department of Information & Communications in boosting reading habits among the public and implementing useful solutions to better administrate the cyber space in the city.

He then suggested that the department needs to reevaluate the task performance of the propaganda of domestic media units in HCMC for the year’s theme. Regarding cyber space management, it is more important to deliver a suitable direction to the public, along with identifying weaknesses in cultural industry to properly address.

By Vo Tham – Translated by Thanh Tam