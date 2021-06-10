Dam Sen Flower Market to temporarily open from June 11-13

Dam Sen Service Cooperative, the main investor of Dam Sen Flower Market, commits to collaborating with state departments and local functional units to monitor Covid-19 prevention methods of its members, shipping partners, market porters during the 3-day temporary opening time.

This decision is to answer the proposal of Da Lat Flower Association sent to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and District 11 People’s Committee regarding solutions to aid flower farmers in Lam Dong Province sell their produce.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Industry and Trade Department Nguyen Nguyen Phuong in his visit to the market last night reported that he had worked with Binh Dien Wholesale Market to identify the best solution to ensure health safety for this temporary operation.

Accordingly, for 3 days from June 11-13, Binh Dien Wholesale Market will allocate 250 kiosks free of charge for traders of Dam Sen Flower Market to do their business. At the same time, this department encourages these traders to directly ship merchandise to their main consumers, to increase selling flowers online or via phone calls to minimize crowds in and out the market.

Other flower wholesalers in HCMC like Binh Dien Market, Thu Duc Market, Ho Thi Ky Market are also asked to better predict and satisfy the public demands on flowers while maintaining health safety for traders and buyers.

Any trouble arisen must be timely reported to the HCMC Industry and Trade Department to work out the most feasible solution immediately, ensuring the smooth flow of this merchandise kind in the city.

Before this, Dam Sen Flower Market, one of the four largest flower wholesalers in HCMC, was directed to halt direct sales from June 4, especially now that District 11 discovers 4 Covid-19 cases, two of which without identified source of infection.

By Thuy Hai, Dinh Ly – Translated by Thanh Tam