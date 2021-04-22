Deadline for Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project completion extended to September 9

Currently, the project reaches around 70 percent of the volume but it is encountering difficulties of lacking a clean site. Earlier, Dai Quang Minh Corporation asked for permission of extending the project completion due to the site clearance. As this reason, the Municipal People's Committee allowed the extension of the project completion schedule to September 9, 2021.





According to the investor, the execution of the works is based on the contract extension and payments as well as the full site hand-over this June.The People’s Committee of District 1 handed over the clean site to the investor under the management of Ba Son Corporation to implement the works of the main bridge branch and branch N2.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong