Deadline for Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project completion extended to September 9

Dai Quang Minh Corporation, the main investor of the Thu Thiem 2 bridge project, said that the company had suggested the relevant units check the equipment, manpower, materials and detailed schedule establishment for approval following the regulations to complete the construction and installation packages on awaiting for the legal procedures to extend the Build-Transfer contract with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.
According to the investor, the execution of the works is based on the contract extension and payments as well as the full site hand-over this June.

Currently, the project reaches around 70 percent of the volume but it is encountering difficulties of lacking a clean site. Earlier, Dai Quang Minh Corporation asked for permission of extending the project completion due to the site clearance. As this reason, the Municipal People's Committee allowed the extension of the project completion schedule to September 9, 2021.

The People’s Committee of District 1 handed over the clean site to the investor under the management of Ba Son Corporation to implement the works of the main bridge branch and branch N2. 

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Huyen Huong

