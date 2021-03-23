Deadline of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Project completion to be extended to 2023

This is the third time that the project has been repeatedly delayed following in 2018 and 2020 as site clearance and compensation for the project have not been slowly completed. Currently, the project reaches 70 percent of construction volume.The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment has sent the adjustment report of Thu Thiem 2 Bridge Investment and Construction Project under the form of build-transfer (BT) with a total investment of VND3,082 billion (US$133 million).In order to ensure complementation progress, the department petitioned the HCMC People’s Committee to assign the People’s Committee of District 1 in coordination with the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment to promptly complete the site clearance procedures, hand over the clear site to investors for implementation.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong