Decision for establishment of Thu Duc City to contribute to city's development

It will be an important legal basis creating advantages for the strong development of HCMC in coming time.



Regarding the urban administration model, the NA Deputy Chairman stressed the responsibility of the HCMC People’s Council will doubled or even tripled. Hence the council must be responsible for consulting the Party Executive Committee on selecting the most competent people for specialized positions.

He suggested that the city People’s Council and delegates should improve and enhance the quality and efficiency in operation.

HCMC should coordinate with the Central agencies to make a draft report on carrying out the urban administration model in accordance with regulations of operating mechanisms, responsibility for implementing missions of the People’s Committees of districts and wards when the city will have no People's Councils in the ward level.

He noted that the city should focus on fulfilling the specific mechanism of the People’s Counicl, solving petitions of delegates and issues of planning, public investment, traffic jam, environmental pollution to ensure the quality of life of residents.

Despite the complicated situation of the ongoing pandemic that created strong effects on the city’s economic growth, the southern hub will also set out 20 development targets, including Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) reaching 6 percent, the average labor productivity gaining 5.7 percent, creating jobs for 140,000 laborers, the rate of urban joblessness under 4 percent. In addition, the municipal authorities also launched HCMC’s theme for 2021, “Building urban administration and improving investment environment”.

The meeting chaired by Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le were attended by Member of the Politburo, Head of the HCMC delegation of National Assembly deputies, Nguyen Thien Nhan; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC, Nguyen Van Nen, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee cum Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong.

By Duong Loan, Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh