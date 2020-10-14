At the solemn atmosphere, the leaders spent one minute to commemorate and express sincere gratitude to Vietnamese heroic mothers and heroic martyrs for their great devotion for the national liberation.



After that, they also visited and laid wreaths at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1.



Here, the city leaders also offered one minute to sincerely express their deep gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, the founder and the first leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam who devoted the whole life for the national liberation.





Some photos were taken by SGGP Newspaper at the Ho Chi Minh City Martyrs Cemetery in District 9 and President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1 this morning:



Attending in the event were Politburo Member and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, Secretary and Member of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, alternate member of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thi Le, member of the HCMC Party Committee and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Le Thanh Liem, member of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau and delegates of the City's 11th Party Congress.

Secretary and Member of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incenses Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) and Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong offer incenses







By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong