Deputy Party secretary of HCMC visits healthcare workers in Cu Chi

The hospital has been established from transforming of the United Workers-Farmers Association Primary School with a capacity of 150 beds. The Covid-19 treatment facility that belongs to the second storey in the shape of 5-storey treatment pyramid is expected to be put into operation next week, said the hospital’s deputy director, Dr.Nguyen Thanh Danh.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) inspects the preparing for the opening of the United Workers-Farmers Association field hospital in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

The health sector has mobilized healthcare workers from Cu Chi District’s General Hospital, Cu Chi Covid-19 Treatment Hispital and private hospitals and clinics in the district to serve for the newly opened hospital.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) presents gifts to the frontline force of the hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai asked leaders of Cu Chi District and hospital to connect with other medical facilities in the city in emergency care to Covid-19 patients, contributing to the municipal government’s goal of reducing mortality in people with Covid-19.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai (C) asks the hospital to connect with other medical facilities in the city in emergency care to Covid-19 patients.

On this occasion, Chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) Dang Hong Anh offered an ambulance to the hospital. It is part of the association’s program donating seven emergency vehicles to medical facilities in the city.

Chairman of the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association (VYEA) Dang Hong Anh donates an ambulance to the hospital.



By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh