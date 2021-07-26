Deputy PM directs to call up private health sector to fight Covid-19



Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)



A mission team led by Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, toured Binh Tan District to check the Covid-19 prevention task on July 25.

He said that local authority should encourage the private health sector to join hands with the locality and Ho Chi Minh City in epidemic prevention including taking samples for testing, deploying rapid sampling for testing, and self-collection of samples for testing; hence, the public and private health services can align to fight Covid-19.

Speaking at the meeting with Binh Tan District on the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that it is necessary to reorganize isolation areas for locally infected cases without symptoms or with mild symptoms. Moreover, the local health sector must prevent cross-infection between people with mild symptoms and critically ill patients.

Binh Tan District administration must set up a force comprising volunteers to take samples under healthcare workers’ monitoring while professional medical workers will take samples for RT-PCR testing as well as work in centralized isolation camps, said Deputy PM Dam.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, concentrated isolation areas are necessarily renovated plus purchase of more equipment. The district should expand field hospitals and make use of vacant apartment buildings to quarantine infected people. Competent agencies must send staff members to monitor quarantined and blocked areas relentlessly.

It is necessary that professional teams provide training of taking samples for community Covid-19 teams. Meanwhile, volunteer youth teams will take samples for rapid testing under the supervision of medical workers. The department, specializing in taking samples for RT-PCR testing, should add forces to the isolation areas and speed up collecting samples of infected persons, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam required.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam had paid a visit to Binh Tan District’s epidemic prevention and control task forces in the blocked area on Ho Hoc Lam Street and a concentrated isolation venue.

On the same day, a government delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam traveled to the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau for an inspection on epidemic prevention and control.

At the meeting with the provincial leaders, Deputy Prime Minister Vo Duc Dam emphasized that the province needs to focus on implementing drastic measures to prevent and control the epidemic in order to turn the red zones ( badly hit regions are labeled red zones) and orange zones (those with fewer Covid-19 cases are labeled orange) into green areas.

Local administration must not neglect even after people have had their vaccine jabs. Ba Ria- Vung Tau authority must take heed of cross-infection in isolation areas. The Deputy Prime Minister requested Ba Ria - Vung Tau province to quickly set up an initial well-ventilated isolation area that is fully equipped for the province and Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces.

In addition, the province needs to pay attention to preventative measures in the seaport area, so as not to let the disease spread to the special areas badly affecting logistics activities.

In the morning, the delegation inspected epidemic prevention and control at some ports in Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan