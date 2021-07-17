Deputy PM hands over appointment decisions to leaders of HCMC People’s Committee

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (L) hands over the appointment decision to Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) (Photo: SGGP)

At the ceremony, Deputy PM offered the appointment decisions of Vice chairmen of the City People’s Committee to Le Hoa Binh, Ngo Minh Chau, Duong Anh Duc, Vo Van Hoan, and Vice chairwoman to Phan Thi Thang.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) congratulates Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (C). (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh said that HCMC has currently a hard time amid the worsening Covid-19 situation. The city needs to take more drastic measures in preventing and controlling the pandemic in the last six months of this year.

In addition, he delegated the city to focus on main missions, including building the overall urban planning, international financial center, and infrastructures, especially transport infrastructure; implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and all Party and State guidelines; high-tech application; attracting FDI; taking care of people credited with revolutionary and social services, needy people.

Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh. Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Vice Chairweman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (L) . Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau (L). Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (R) hands over the appointment decision to Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc (L). Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (3rd, R) and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (3rd, L) congratulate Vice Chairmen and Vice chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his belief that top leaders of the municipal People’s Commitee will always stand in solidarity together to complete assigned tasks in a timely and efficient manner.

He also announced major tasks in combating Covid-19 outbreak, including stydying and launching preventive and control strategies and policies for the pandemic, calling on everyone to join hands with the municipal government in the fight against the virus, strengthening and improving the healthcare forces at all levels, enhancing Covid-19 testing and accelerating vaccination.

One of the urgent missions is the establishment of a group of specialists to give advices to the HCMC Party Committee's Standing Board to help limit the spread of coronavirus, he stressed.

On behalf of newly aapointed leaders, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong pledged that the city’s leaders will join hands with each other, along with citizens to implement the dual goal of both preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and developing the economy, and major assigned tasks, including four development programs namely a breakthrough program on management innovation; breakthrough in infrastructure development; breakthrough in human and cultural development; and the key program on the development of startup businesses and the development of the city's key products.



Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong pledges that the city’s newly appointed leaders will join hands with each other, along with citizens to implement the dual goal of both preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and developing the economy, and major assigned tasks.



By Dinh Ly, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh