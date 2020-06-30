Deputy PM inspects progress of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line project

According to Vice chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Vo Van Hoan, the southern hub has nine ODA projects worth VND122,567 billion (US$5.2 billion), including VND102,000 billion from ODA loans and VND20,000 billion from the reciprocal capital.

In the first six months, the city saw a delay in capital disbursement because some of projects are waiting for the Prime Minister’s approval of the adjustment of their schedules, such as the Ho Chi Minh City Green Transport Development Project and the Ho Chi Minh City Environmental Sanitation, Water Loss Reduction Project, he added.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan suggested the Ministry of Finance to implement the assessment of loan agreements for construction projects of metro line 1 and 2 as soon as possible; the extension of disbursement on December 30, 2026; and the adjustment of the debt payment schedule of the metro line 2 to German KfW Bank.

In addition, he proposed the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to support HCMC to carry out loan agreement signed with the European Investment Bank for the metro line 2.

According to Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, the city has advanced nearly VND5 trillion on the city's budget to implement the first metro line project. The city expects to put the first metro line into operation by 2021. The site clearance work for the second metro line project has been advantageous so it is expected that work will start on the project next year.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh asked the city authorities to submit to the Government measures on solving procedures to help foreign experts of the projects return to Vietnam after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh leads a Government's delegation to supervise the progress of HCM City's metro line No 1. The underground section of metro line No 1 Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (C) Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong (L) visit the Opera House metro station. The delegation sees the map of metro line 1. The Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line runs across District 2. Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (3rd, L) Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong (2nd, R) give gift to the management board and investors of the project.



By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh