Deserted restaurants in HCMC amid coronavirus outbreak

Some traders said that they’ve seen a massive drop of 30-40 percent in customers eating at their restaurants compared to the previous months.



Representatives of some big restaurants in districts 3, 10, and Tan Phu yesterday said that patronage plummets in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Several customers , as they said, reserved a wedding party in the end of February or March all put off to months later or some cancelled to organize the party at home while others asked to refund deposits because they worried that no one would come to their wedding party.

Additionally, the new year party or annual parties were all delayed for fear of coronavirus spread.

Similarly, the drop in restaurant patronage in seafood eateries along cuisine streets such as Bui Vien, Ben Thanh Market, Pham Van Dong, Quang Trung where had been packed with diners when the nigh fell.

Several small eateries shut down temporarily because they can’t afford premise rent and employee pays.

According to the Department of Tourism, the sector will lose US$7 billion in the three next months due to a lack of tourists from China ( around 1.7 million travelers each spending over $1,000 a day.

The Department said that Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector in particularly and the country’s in generally are facing difficulties. Many giant companies are fighting to ensure its employees’ salary.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Uyen Phuong